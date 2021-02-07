Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Lowlands Group

Valentine’s Day Snackuterie Box special
Lowlands new On the Go menu options include Snackuterie Boxes, a unique variety of bite-sized grazable, dippable and spreadable delights. For the holiday, these include Valentine's Weekend Snackuterie Boxes, specialty charcuterie boards perfect for two, along with Lowlands full On the Go menu.
MILWAUKEE - This Valentine’s Day, many Wisconsinites are looking for fun ways to celebrate with their sweethearts, safely. The Lowlands Group is offering a variety of options, from special to-go Snackuterie Boxes to private outdoor winter dining experiences.
For a complete menu or to make reservations, visit their website.
Step inside a romantic Northwoods Shanty this Valentine’s Day Weekend!
Lowlands Group’s Outdoor Winter Experiences allow diners to reserve romantic, or family-friendly, private outdoor heated domes, canal houses and Northwoods shanties to celebrate the holiday.
View a sampling of the Valentine’s Appetizer & Entree specials at all locations
Valentine’s appetizer and entree specials will be available as dine-in options at all restaurants.