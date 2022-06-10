Cedarburg youth 'Plein Air' art contest proves inspiring

Kids 17 and younger can pick up a canvas and register to participate in Cedarburg's annual art contest starting Friday, June 10.

A black canvas and pencil in hand – Lily Johnson draws a replica of a building in downtown Cedarburg. The 9-year-old is participating in the contest.

"There's a lot of old brick and a lot of old details and a lot of ivy," she said.

Johnson can't remember when the hobby started.

"I think I've been drawing since I was two years old. I'm not sure," said Johnson.

Now nine years old, every brush stroke adds experience.

"You just need really good technique and good imagination," said Johnson.

Those are two skills Johnson plans to use for this year's Youth Plein Air Art Contest put on by the Cedarburg Cultural Center.

"En Plein Air" is French for "in the open air." That is one of the main rules of the contest. Artwork must be created outside. Kids also need to have a stamped canvas then return their artwork by June 22. The artwork must also be done in Ozaukee County.

"Their artwork is so inspiring," said Kerry Tharpe, Cedarburg Cultural Center.

Kerry Tharpe with the Cedarburg Cultural Center says one of the best parts is displaying the artwork.

"I think there's a sense of pride," said Tharpe.

Switching to a paint brush, Johnson is ready to show off her technique.

"Well, I would definitely brown for the main base of the building and blue for the sky – and green and lots of pretty colors for the flowers," said Johnson.

There are four different age groups for the contest – 5 and under, 6 to 8, 9 to 12, and 13 to 17. It's $10 to enter. Kids can register online or in person at the Cultural Center.