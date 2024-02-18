Cedarburg Winter Festival has fun for entire family

Are you feeling the winter blues?

The Cedarburg Winter Festival 2024 is back and has outdoor activities for the whole family.

From ice carving to a dog sled pull, the streets of downtown Cedarburg are filled with people for the 49th festival.

Cedarburg Winter Festival

This year’s theme is "Back to the 80s."

"It’s a fun way to spend a weekend in the winter," said festival manager Sarah Enwald. "Because I am a child of the 80s, this is definitely something that I was like, yes we can do this. Plus, it’s just fun and an iconic theme."

From mullets to scrunchies, the community brought out their 80s fashion. Even the ice sculptures were one with the theme.

"We are happy to bring the 80s to Cedarburg," executive director Patrick Curran said.

It’s a festival that brings people in from all over.

Sarah Mesick from Wauwatosa said her family couldn’t miss it.

"It’s a great event, it’s a little cold, it’s a great community to support," she said. "It’s a beautiful downtown and it's fun to do and we appreciate them putting it together."

The event has something for everyone to do.

"It’’s made to bring people not only community members but from other communities to Cedarburg to eat, drink, shop, support the community," Enwald said.

Cedarburg Winter Festival

The festival ran from Feb. 17-18.

Organizers say it brought in hundreds to downtown Cedarburg, and it has been great for small businesses in the typically slow winter months.