Cedarburg Winter Festival 2024
It's back to the 80s at the Cedarburg Winter Festival 2024. Executive Director Patrick Curran at the Cedarburg Community Gym to give us an overview of the day's festivities. And this year's theme?...Back to the 80s!
CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Cedarburg Winter Festival 2024 is an indoor and outdoor event in historic downtown Cedarburg.
Local boutiques, bars, cafes, and restaurants will be joining in the Winter Festival fun!
Check out all the great spots and support local businesses.
FOX6's Spencer Tracy stopped by on Sunday, Feb. 18 to learn more.
Eating well at the Cedarburg Winter Festival
Sarah Enwald and Scout Master Evan Bray talked about all the food options during the Cedarburg Winter Festival.
Shopping at the Cedarburg Winter Festival
The Cedarburg Winter Festival is your local business shopping destination. Sarah Enwald talked about how local merchants participate in the festivals - and she'll talk about our Sunday merchant raffle!
Cedarburg Winter Festival food and shopping
Back to the front of the community gym. Patrick Curran and the folks from Foxtown Brewing will tempt you with some delicious pulled pork!
.