Cedarburg Winter Festival; Check out the Hawaiian-themed party

Annual Winter Festival
Brian Kramp is seeing what the Festivals Of Cedarburg has planned for their annual Winter Festival.
Grab your best Hawaiian outfit and head to Cedarburg this weekend for two days of Winter fun with a twist.
Hosting great parties
Engaging communities, non-profits, and businesses
Brian Kramp has a preview of this weekend’s Winter Festival where fire and ice will meet for a good time.
Cedar Creek Winery
The Cedarburg Winter Festival started back in the 1970’s at Cedar Creek Winery.
Outdoor activities and indoor shopping
The Cedarburg Winter Festival is back this weekend for two days of outdoor activities and indoor shopping.
Hawaiian themed party
Brian Kramp is gearing up for this weekend’s Cedarburg Winter Festival where the tropical drinks will be flowing.