The Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival is back this weekend and all morning Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect from some of the hundreds of artists and vendors that will line the street of Cedarburg.
As the leaves begin to change so do the events that make it special and to kick-off this beautiful season,
Brian Kramp is checking out the spread of sweet and savory items you can find at this year’s festival.
It was nearly fifty years ago that Cedarburg threw its first Wine and Harvest Festival
Brian Kramp in at Cedar Creek Winery with a preview of the great wines you can find at the event.
Have you ever tried to make grape juice with your feet?
Brian Kramp is stomping his way through a bucket of grapes to see if he can win one of the fun contests they’ll have available this weekend.
Some of the biggest pumpkins grown in Wisconsin will be on hand for this weekend’s Wine and Harvest Festival in Cedarburg
Brian Kramp is with a growing expert with some of his giant vegetables that will be on-hand for this year’s event.
