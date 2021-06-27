Cedarburg 'Summer Fair' takes place of canceled Strawberry Fest

Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival, unfortunately, was canceled for 2021, but that’s doesn’t mean some folks in Cedarburg had to miss out on a party.

"It's been over a year, and it really feels good to be back," said James Bublitz, Jimmy Crack Kettle Corn.

Jimmy Crack Kettle Corn was one of many fair vendors happy to finally be back at a fair.

"We had heard originally that the Strawberry Fest was canceled, and we were bummed out about it, and then the Settlement contacted us saying, ‘We’re having our own. Do you want to come?’ and we said, ’Absolutely,'" said Bublitz.

Back in April, the annual Strawberry Fest in Cedarburg was canceled due to the uncertainty of when the mask mandate would be lifted, which is how the one and only Summer Fair was created.

"So the big festival had to be canceled, but the smaller group wanted to do kind of a thank you to our customers who have been loyal to us throughout the whole pandemic," said Mary Gielow, executive director of the Cedar Creek Settlement Merchants Association.

Food, wine and live music filled the Cedar Creek Settlement over the weekend.

"It's been a long time coming, but it's great to be back outside and talk to all the vendors, enjoy live music and just be social again," said Josh McCutcheon, coordinator.

If you weren't able to come out, you always have the Wine and Harvest Festival in September to look forward to.

"To see the outside, sitting and talking to other people maskless, friendly, open, dancing to the music, it's been joyful," said Gielow. "It's been a joyful weekend."

