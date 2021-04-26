Cedarburg school board to decide whether kids should still mask up

Should masks still be mandated in schools? It's a contentious topic up for debate at Tuesday's Cedarburg school board meeting.

One that is drawing a great deal of interest from the community.

By Tuesday night, there might be a decision made.

While the board is set to discuss whether or not to keep the district's current mask mandate in place for the rest of the school year, there is no guarantee they will take action Tuesday night.

Still, the agenda item has parents on both sides speaking out.

First implemented in July, then reaffirmed in October, students and staff are required to wear masks while inside Cedarburg School District buildings and on school grounds.

But Tuesday evening, the school board set to discuss the measure again. A topic that's dividing parents.

"It’s time really to move masks to be optional," Deb Ingrassia said.

"Masks should not be optional in a school setting," said Kate Kasprzak.

Kate Kasprzak

Kate Kasprzak has a kindergarten student at Parkview Elementary.

She says until children can be vaccinated there is no reason to entertain the idea of removing the mask mandate and urges the board to follow CDC guidelines.

"The prevention measures in place today have been successful and effective," Kasprzak said. "Do the right thing, to stay the course for the rest of the school year."

A change.org petition calling for the mandate to stay in place has racked up more than 1,100 signatures.

"There are essentially 30 days left of the school year. The children are wearing masks. Nobody is complaining," she said.

On the opposite side...

"It’s time to move past this," Ingrassia said.

Deb Ingrassia

Ingrassia has started a petition of her own.

"In the classroom, once they’re seated, they’re distanced," she said. "They should be able to take their mask off and be able to focus fully on their classrooms without having that interference."

The parent of two high school students says she believes the state's mask mandate being lifted is reason for this one to eliminated too.

"And really asking for the schools to allow us parents the choice," she said.

Cedarburg High School

Both women are planning to speak during Tuesday's meeting — it's set for 6:30 here in the field house.

The district, in a statement this evening tells us they understand the complexities surrounding this topic... and will continue to make decisions to ensure the well-being of students and staff.