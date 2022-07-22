Cedarburg rollover crash; teen driver cited for failure to yield

A three-vehicle crash in the town of Cedarburg injured two people Friday afternoon, July 22.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old boy was headed east on Pleasant Valley Road and failed to yield to traffic on County Highway I around 2:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the boy's vehicle hit a Honda Civic that was headed down County Highway I, causing it to roll over and hit a Ford Edge that was headed in the opposite direction.

The 17-year-old was not injured but was cited for failure to yield.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 72-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said. The 45-year-old woman driving the Ford Edge had minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for around an hour during the investigation. Several agencies assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.