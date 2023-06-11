Cedarburg police search for missing, endangered man

article

Cedarburg Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Robert Lange.

Lange was last seen leaving his home on foot near Wilshire and Park at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Lange is described as a white man weighing 195 pounds, 5'7" tall, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, blue jeans with no shoes on.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said people should use caution around Lange because he has mental health issues and has made comments about suicide. It is unknown if he possesses any weapons.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact Cedarburg Police Department police at 262-375-7620.