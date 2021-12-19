Cedarburg last-minute Christmas shopping: ‘Organized chaos’

During the final weekend before Christmas, last-minute shoppers scurried through downtown Cedarburg, looking to check everything off their list.

If asked to describe last-minute holiday shopping in a few words, Nicole Dickmann with Amy's Candy Kitchen would go with "organized chaos."

Staff at Amy’s Candy Kitchen in downtown Cedarburg were charged with the sometimes overwhelming task of serving holiday shoppers during the last weekend before Christmas.

"Like, we get the job done, but yeah, you’re going, ‘The days go by really fast,’" said Dickmann. "The week leading up to Christmas is definitely a sprint. It is crazy busy!"

It proves that just because you work around candy, sometimes the sweet becomes salty.

"Not only do we have to sell the product," said Dickmann. "We have to make the product, make it to a gourmet level."

Even shoppers walking up and down Washington Avenue noticed the change in pace during the busy final weekend before Christmas.

"I love the chaos," said Debbi Mazanec. "Enjoy yourself, and don’t worry about crowds. Enjoy the people because we haven’t had a chance to have all these people for the last couple of years, too."

The hustle of finding the last-minute must-haves is part of the fun, they say.

"We’ve lived in Cedarburg for 27 years, and we try our best to spend our money down here in Cedarburg," said Sandy Wycklendt. "We love these little stores. We want them to be here, and if you don’t shop here, they’re not going to stay."

For those who still have shopping to do this week, those in Cedarburg encourage you to embrace it and find something sweet to help get you through it all.