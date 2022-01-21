Cedarburg ice rink vandals identified as 11 juveniles

Police have identified 11 juveniles in connection to vandalism of the Cedarburg ice rink Wednesday night.

According to Captain Ryan Fitting, the minors have been warned of the damage to property and say their parents will also be notified.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department, damage was done on Wednesday night – delaying the opening of the rink.

The rink had previously been damaged in the same way Thursday, Jan. 13.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 New