Expand / Collapse search

Cedarburg ice rink vandals identified as 11 juveniles

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cedarburg
FOX6 News Milwaukee

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Police have identified 11 juveniles in connection to vandalism of the Cedarburg ice rink Wednesday night. 

According to Captain Ryan Fitting, the minors have been warned of the damage to property and say their parents will also be notified.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department, damage was done on Wednesday night – delaying the opening of the rink.

The rink had previously been damaged in the same way Thursday, Jan. 13. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 New

Ballot drop box ruling: Wisconsin Justice Department appeals
article

Ballot drop box ruling: Wisconsin Justice Department appeals

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is appealing a judge's ruling restricting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.