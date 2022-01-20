Cedarburg ice rink damaged; 2nd time in a week

For the second time in a week, damage has been done to the Cedarburg ice rink.

A Facebook post by the City of Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department indicates damage was done on Wednesday night – delaying the opening of the rink.

Credit: City of Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department

The rink had previously been damaged in the same way last Thursday, Jan. 13.

The social post says, "If this continues, we will unfortunately not be able to have the ice rink this year."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The post from a week ago says, "Please make sure that your families/friends are aware that when they do this, it ruins it for the community."