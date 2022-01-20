Expand / Collapse search

Cedarburg ice rink damaged; 2nd time in a week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cedarburg
FOX6 News Milwaukee

CEDARBURG, Wis. - For the second time in a week, damage has been done to the Cedarburg ice rink. 

A Facebook post by the City of Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department indicates damage was done on Wednesday night – delaying the opening of the rink.

Credit: City of Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department

The rink had previously been damaged in the same way last Thursday, Jan. 13. 

The social post says, "If this continues, we will unfortunately not be able to have the ice rink this year."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The post from a week ago says, "Please make sure that your families/friends are aware that when they do this, it ruins it for the community."

Packers, 49ers divisional game: Standing-room only tickets available
article

Packers, 49ers divisional game: Standing-room only tickets available

The Green Bay Packers announced they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Burger King shooting: Derrick Ellis in custody
article

Burger King shooting: Derrick Ellis in custody

Derrick Ellis, the Milwaukee man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Burger King on the city's north side Sunday, Jan. 2, has been arrested.

Milwaukee indoor mask mandate; acting Mayor Johnson signs ordinance
article

Milwaukee indoor mask mandate; acting Mayor Johnson signs ordinance

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, Jan. 20 signed the citywide indoor mask mandate.

Barton home explosion, father dies nearly 6 months later

Augie Ridolfi, 77, has died following a July 2021 house explosion in the Town of Barton in Washington County that also left his son, Frankie, with burns over 75% of his body.