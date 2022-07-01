Fire at Cedarburg gas station, hazmat team called: officials

A propane tank caught fire outside a Cedarburg gas station Friday, July 1.

It happened at the Citgo on Washington Avenue just north of County Highway C. The city's fire chief said the tank was over-pressurized, causing a relief valve to blow. The valve then malfunctioned, sending gas into the air.

"We evacuated the gas station and the building directly to the south the Dairy Queen and worked with the company," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Vahscholtz. "(We) called in the Ozaukee County hazmat team to help mitigate the problem."

No civilians or firefighters were injured.