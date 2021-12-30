Cedarburg garage fire, multiple departments called

Multiple fire departments were called to a Cedarburg garage fire on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30.

It happened in a neighborhood just west of Washington Avenue roughly a half-mile north of the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds.

Neighbors told FOX6 News the garage was fully engulfed in flames at one point. The house was not damaged and nobody was hurt, according to officials.

"Upon my arrival, the owner and all of the children that were in the house were out. Everyone was accounted for," said Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz. "The garage itself is a total loss, but there’s actually no fire damage inside of the residence itself."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

