Expand / Collapse search

Cedarburg garage fire, multiple departments called

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Cedarburg garage fire, multiple departments respond

Multiple departments respond to a Cedarburg garage fire. No one was hurt, officials said.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Multiple fire departments were called to a Cedarburg garage fire on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30.

It happened in a neighborhood just west of Washington Avenue roughly a half-mile north of the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds.

Neighbors told FOX6 News the garage was fully engulfed in flames at one point. The house was not damaged and nobody was hurt, according to officials.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Upon my arrival, the owner and all of the children that were in the house were out. Everyone was accounted for," said Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz. "The garage itself is a total loss, but there’s actually no fire damage inside of the residence itself."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Overpass struck, eastbound Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road
article

Overpass struck, eastbound Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road

A vehicle towing construction equipment struck an overpass on Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Dodge County gas leak, residents return after evacuations
article

Dodge County gas leak, residents return after evacuations

Dodge County residents in the Juneau area were evacuated from their homes after a crash caused a natural gas leak on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 29.

Milwaukee DPW worker shortage persists, winter operations start
article

Milwaukee DPW worker shortage persists, winter operations start

The Milwaukee DPW was short dozens of workers as winter weather began impacting roads Tuesday. Other city employees are picking up the slack.