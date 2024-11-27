Expand / Collapse search

A Cedarburg Christmas: See shops, attractions, decorated storefronts

Published  November 27, 2024 7:56am CST
A Cedarburg Christmas

Maggie Dobson, Executive Director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, explains.

The holiday season is here and Cedarburg is getting in the spirit. Maggie Dobson, the co-chair of A Cedarburg Christmas, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. 

Up the Creek

Up the Creek owner Debbie Lauer talks about how magical Cedarburg is at the holidays.

Cedarburg Art Museum's 'Twas the Night before Christmas'

Inside the Cedarburg Art Museum with Executive Director Jen Gerber.

Ashley's Confectionery

The owner Lindsey Mongoven talks about the holiday season.

Nonprofit events and activities

Sue Schrader, Executive Director of Cedarburg Cultural Center, talks about events and activities around town.

Inside the Cedarburg Toy Company

The Cedarburg Toy Company has been a destination stop in Cedarburg for years.