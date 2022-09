article

Firefighters were dispatched to a chimney fire at a residence in Cedarburg on Thursday evening, Sept. 22.

Officials say because there are no hydrants in the area, a lot of tanker trucks had to be brought in to help douse the fire.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the fire.

Cedarburg officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.