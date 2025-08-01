article

Three structures, including a barn, were involved in a fire in the town of Cedarburg. It happened on Elm Drive, south of Pleasant Valley Road, on Thursday night. There were no people or animals on the property at the time of the fire.



Three structures, including a barn, were involved in a fire in the town of Cedarburg on Thursday night, July 31.

What we know:

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters were first called to the property on Elm Drive, south of Pleasant Valley Road, for a fully involved barn fire.

When they got there, the barn was collapsing and a second large structure was fully involved. The fire was spreading to a third structure.

The fire department said initial efforts to extinguish the flames were "complicated" due to the multiple structures involved, the large amount of fire, a downed power line and water supply challenges.

Barn fire on Elm Drive (Courtesy: Cedarburg Fire Department)

There were no people or animals on the property at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until just after 11 p.m. – more than four hours after they were called.

What we don't know:

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.