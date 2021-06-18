Cedar Valley cheese has been around for more than 70 years

If you drive through Belgium, Wisconsin there's a good chance that you've seen or even stopped by Cedar Valley to get some cheese. Brian is getting a behind-the-scenes look at why this cheese factory has been around for more than 70 years.

About Cedar Valley (website)

The Cedar Valley Cheese Factory was founded in 1947. As a part of many expansions, the Cedar Valley Cheese Store opened in May of 2006 with 2000 square feet of space. The store is jointly owned by Tracy Hiller and Sue Okray.





It was decided early on that cheese was going to be the primary focus and is front and center when customers walk in the door. This led to finding over 300 different cheese choices a customer can find to buy.





The most popular cheese for purchase is the Factory Fresh String Cheese, which is made daily at the attached factory. Many customers are amazed at how fresh and stringy this cheese really is; a huge difference than what is purchased in a grocery store. It is a true Wisconsin favorite!

Advertisement





In May of 2010 a new addition doubled the store size, including more coolers, storage and a prep room. There was also booth seating added for anyone wishing to relax and have some ice cream.



In November 2010, the store obtained a license to sell wine on the premises. Many Wisconsin wines are featured. Every Saturday there is wine and cheese tasting all day long.