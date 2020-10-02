Caught on cam: MPD seeks to identify 3 suspects in armed robbery

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects wanted in an armed robbery that occurred near Burleigh and Palmer on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Suspects in armed robbery near Burleigh and Palmer, Milwaukee

The suspects demanded and obtained property from the victim around 2:30 p.m. on that date -- while implying they were armed with a firearm. The suspects fled on foot.

Suspect # 1 is described as a male, African American, 13-14 years old, 5’2” tall, 120 pounds, small build, with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, facemask, light blue jeans with tears on both legs, white/dark colored basketball shoes, and a backpack.

Suspect # 2 is described as a male, African American, 17-18 years old, 5’10” to 6’ tall, 150 pounds, thin build, with a dark brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a design on front, black jeans, and black shoes.

Suspect # 3 is described as a male, African American, 18 years old, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with a thin build and a dark brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up with “F-R-I-E-N-D-S” in white lettering on the front, a facemask, black jeans, and black basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.



