Caught on camera: Milwaukee church broken into twice, items stolen

It was all caught on camera: a man breaks into a church on Milwaukee's northwest side and steals.

In a church dedicated to giving, someone was on a mission to steal.

"We know the times that we are living in, but to think about someone breaking into a church," said Sandra Taylor.

Taylor is the Outreach Coordinator with Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She says late Friday night, Nov. 29, someone broke into the church.

"We could see the individual on the camera going from door to door," Taylor added.

She says the person got inside and then took off with toys, clothes, and food meant for people in need.

"We thought that that was that, and just you know, went from there," said Taylor.

But four days later, the individual returned.

"This past Tuesday, at about midnight, we got another alarm, and it was the same individual," said Taylor.

This time, video captured the person using a hammer to break in.

"Even though the camera and everything was saying "you are being recorded," he broke it out," said Taylor.

The surveillance video captured the suspect breaking and entering, and there’s still glass left behind from where he broke in. It’s now boarded up.

Taylor says the thief didn't just steal from the church, he took from the community, as the church was running a toy drive.

"[We] want to get the word out to anybody who may know him, or who may have saw him, to be aware," said Taylor.

But this church community hasn't lost its dedication to giving.

You can even hear it in Taylor's message to the person who did this.

"We’d be more than happy to help you with any needs that you have at this time of year or anytime. There’s no need to break in or destroy property," said Taylor.