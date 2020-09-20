Catholics 'expected' at Mass 'if comfortable' for 1st time since COVID

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee lifted a dispensation for not attending Mass due to COVID-19. Over the last three months, Catholics have returned to Mass anyways.

Sept. 20 marked the first Sunday the dispensation for not attending Mass expired for Catholics in the Milwaukee area.

Pastor Phillip Bogacki

"If they are not in a high-risk category, if they’re not caring for someone at high-risk category, if they’re comfortable to come back, this is the weekend they’re expected to come back," Pastor Phillip Bogacki said.

Pastor Bogacki at St. Bernard Parish in Wauwatosa said people have slowly been returning to Mass over the last three months as it is.

He said he doesn't know anyone who has contracted COVID-19 from coming to church.

St. Bernard Parish

"This weekend, so far, it seems as though there are a few more, but people, for very good reason, who will decide to stay back, and we support them if they have health reasons to do that," he said.

There are still safety precautions in place, with a smaller capacity and social distancing.

St. Bernard Parish

Children celebrated their First Communion differently, too, with a celebration pushed back from May.

"There’s no sign of peace," said Pastor Bogacki. "There’s spacing available. People are wearing a mask, and our celebration has been adapted, as well. A little bit less singing."

St. Bernard Parish

Bogacki said it's an expectation of all Catholics to attend Sunday Mass and hopes churchgoers find comfort in returning.

"There are a lot of things to be nervous right now in our community, and concerned about, and as they’ve come to Mass, it’s served as a little bit of what I like to call a sanctuary," he said.