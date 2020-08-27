Expand / Collapse search

Catholic priests gather with Archbishop Listecki to pray for the people of Kenosha

Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Catholic priests of Kenosha gathered Thursday, Aug. 27, for Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church to pray for the people of Kenosha and an end to violence.

Archbishop Listecki, the Vicar General for Kenosha, Very Reverend James Lobacz, and the Vicar for Clergy, Very Reverend Jerome Herda, will concelebrate Mass with the priests of Kenosha. 

The Mass began at 7:30 a.m., and after the Mass, the priests plan on walking to parts of Kenosha that have been most impacted by the riots. 

