Rachel's Challenge: Catholic Memorial students take part in event

Students at Catholic Memorial High School took part in Rachel's Challenge on Wednesday. The effort honors Rachel Scott, the first victim of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.



Catholic Memorial High School partnered with Rachel's Challenge to empower students and encourage kindness on Wednesday.

Rachel’s Challenge is an organization that encourages kids throughout the country to start a "chain reaction of kindness and compassion" in honor of Rachel Scott – the first victim of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

Catholic Memorial High School said the organization's values align with the schools theme of professionalism this year, including being polite and showing kindness. Students participated in a presentation and discussion.

Further, students were challenged to put their belief and faith into action in five ways: look for the best in others, dream big, choose positive influences, speak with kindness, and start their own chain reaction.

