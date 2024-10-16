Expand / Collapse search

Rachel's Challenge: Catholic Memorial students take part in event

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 16, 2024 6:38pm CDT
Education
Catholic Memorial High School students sign Rachel's Challenge banner

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Catholic Memorial High School partnered with Rachel's Challenge to empower students and encourage kindness on Wednesday.

Rachel’s Challenge is an organization that encourages kids throughout the country to start a "chain reaction of kindness and compassion" in honor of Rachel Scott – the first victim of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

Catholic Memorial High School said the organization's values align with the schools theme of professionalism this year, including being polite and showing kindness. Students participated in a presentation and discussion.

Further, students were challenged to put their belief and faith into action in five ways: look for the best in others, dream big, choose positive influences, speak with kindness, and start their own chain reaction.

