Caterina’s Ristorante celebrating 40th anniversary

Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Caterina’s Ristorante has been serving guests for the past 40 years
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a sample of the appetizers that you won’t want to pass up the next time you stop by this family owned Italian restaurant.
If you like Italian cuisine, Caterina’s in West Allis is a fine dining Italian restaurant that features both Northern and Southern Italian Cuisine
Brian Kramp is with the family that cooks for all of their guests as if they were part of their own family.
Whether you’re into lasagna or linguini, all the entrees at Caterina’s Ristorante are made fresh to order with very generous portions
Brian Kramp is in West Allis at this locally-owned family restaurant that’s celebrating their 40th anniversary with tasty specials all month long.
Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Caterina’s Ristorante has been serving guests for the past forty year – And many of them have become regulars because of their food
Brian Kramp is in West Allis at Caterina’schecking out the specialty drinks served before, during and after one of the best Italian meals you’ll find in town.