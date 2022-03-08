Case dismissed against Milwaukee man in death of 34-year-old

article

Charges were dismissed on Tuesday, March 8 against Jerry Davis of Milwaukee, who had been charged in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in December.

Davis had faced charges including second-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with an incident that happened near 10th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Dec. 11.

The criminal complaint said Davis was in a parked car when two people approached. Prosecutors say Davis then drove off as Aaron Alexander "lunged into the driver’s seat." Alexander was hanging/stuck in the driver's window.

Aaron Alexander

After hitting a pedestrian, the complaint says Davis drove the wrong way and swerved down North Avenue, causing two crashes. At some point, Alexander was thrown from the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Davis was set to appear on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Instead, online court records show prosecutors told the court they were unable to proceed – and the defense moved to dismiss the case. The court then ordered the case dismissed without prejudice.