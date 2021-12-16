10th and North crash: Man dies at hospital, driver arrested

A 34-year-old man has died days after a crash near 10th and North in Milwaukee. The crash happened on Saturday, Dec. 11 around 5:20 p.m. The victim died on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Police say a motorist, later identified as 64-year-old Jerry Davis, intentionally drove with a man hanging on to the outside of his vehicle – before he crashed into two other vehicles.

According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance showed Davis sitting in parked black Neon when two individuals approached the vehicle. Davis drove off as the 34-year-old victim lunged into the driver's seat. The man was hanging/stuck in the driver's window.

The complaint says Davis then struck a pedestrian that was walking in a parking lot. That pedestrian walked away, and his identity is unknown. Davis then collided with a white Ford Fusion that was parked legally and had a passenger inside. The passenger was not injured.

According to the complaint, as Davis continued to drive, he swerved from the bicycle lane into the westbound lane, still driving eastbound, and crashed head-on into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee got out and fled on foot; the identity of that driver is unknown as well.

The 34-year-old man hanging in the window was thrown from the vehicle during one of the two crashes. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He later died as a result of his injuries.

While on the scene of the crash, officers observed in plain view on the front passenger side of the black Neon a glass tube with burnt ends, suspected to be a crack pipe. At the hospital, Davis admitted to smoking crack earlier in the day. A blood draw was conducted, and the analysis is still pending.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Davis was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.