Carthage College students return amid pandemic, community challenges

Students have been welcomed back to Carthage College in Kenosha, though their return looks different than in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic and community unrest.

The college brought some students back to campus earlier than normal, enrolling them in a new lesson -- health and safety as a college student during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Getting that normed with what it's gonna be like in a new COVID environment on campus," said Kimberlie Goldsberry, dean of students at Carthage College. "Getting used to things like wearing a mask. Getting used to having to monitor your symptoms and having to social distance appropriately."

Goldsberry and her team have worked on the back-to-school plan for months. First, the college staggered the return of students to on-campus residence halls. Masks are also required when social distancing isn't possible -- except in individual dorms. There are limits on entries and exits to busier buildings, too.

Goldsberry's team pushed back the start of in-person learning to next week, citing the unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. However, they understand that it is an important part of the curriculum.

"Being able to learn what it means to be a citizen and act in that, and given the challenges our community has been facing, it's a tremendous opportunity for them to do that, learn and grow in that experience, and really be a part of change," Goldsberry said.

The college will also stop all in-person learning at Thanksgiving break. The fall semester will wrap up with a final week of remote learning.

"We know from our own experiences when students travel and return to see family and friends, they often will come back with something," said Goldsberry.

Carthage also removed its normally-scheduled, two-day fall break to help mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19.