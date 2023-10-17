Cars stolen at Potawatomi Casino Hotel; nearly dozen in just 3 weeks

Nearly a dozen cars were stolen from the parking garage at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee over a three-week span. One victim told FOX6 News he thinks the thieves will keep coming back.

When Mike Sheridan visited Potawatomi, he did not expect this kind of luck.

"When I got out there in the morning, the vehicle had been stolen," Sheridan said.

Mike Sheridan

Sheridan's rental car was stolen from the parking garage on Oct. 4.

"I had about a $700 camera in there, I had my earbuds," Sheridan said.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Milwaukee

Sheridan is not the only victim. According to Milwaukee police calls for service, 11 cars were reported stolen from the parking garage from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17. That is about three cars a week.

"They certainly have to look at how they do their security and surveillance," Sheridan said.

Police records show most of the cars stolen were Kias or Hyundais. That is why Sheridan is warning anyone renting a car to be aware – because he was not.

"Why aren’t you telling people that they’re in a targeted vehicle. You put my safety at risk," Sheridan said.

Sheridan said the car turned up ten days later, but his camera did not.

"If I had known that was a hot vehicle I would have never left anything of value in that car," Sheridan said.

Potawatomi tells FOX6 News they will monitor the parking lots and all entrances with cameras 24/7. The security manager warned not to leave valuables in your car.

Sheridan thinks unless there are arrests, the thieves will keep pushing their luck.

Statement

Travis Gervais, Senior Security Manager, Potawatomi Casino Hotel

"Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are again escalating throughout the country, and our parking lot is no different than any other street or parking structure in Milwaukee. We will continue to actively patrol our parking lots, as well as monitoring all entrances to the building and parking structures with cameras 24-7. It can take under one minute for these groups to steal a car, so we want to remind all guests – regardless of what car brand they drive – to park in high-trafficked and well-lit areas; do not leave personal items visible on car seats; if possible, invest in a quality anti-theft system or steering wheel locking devise; and most importantly lock your car doors."