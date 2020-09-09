Carroll University provides update after 3 students suspended, breached Code of Conduct

Carroll University on Wednesday, Sept. 9 provided an update after three students were suspended for throwing a party. What they are in trouble for is breaching the university's Code of Conduct.

It was a single photo, snapped by a neighbor, that got the party's hosts suspended from school for an entire semester.

"On the night of August 21st, we had a small get together with a few friends. We all invited a few people over," said Alec Hamilton, senior.

For the Carroll University upperclassmen, a return to school meant the opportunity to catch up with old friends. But what started off as a small get-together...

"Started to get a little out of hand, up to 20 people," Hamilton said.

It quickly became a problem.

Advertisement

The students admitted to being aware of gathering restrictions being limited to ten people but did not think it applied to them off-campus. The students appealed the decision, but that appeal was denied.

The three students tell FOX6 News that only they, the hosts of the party, were suspended. Their friends who attended were required to quarantine for two weeks, but are still allowed to take their classes this semester.

Information from Carroll University: