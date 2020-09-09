Carroll University provides update after 3 students suspended, breached Code of Conduct
MILWAUKEE - Carroll University on Wednesday, Sept. 9 provided an update after three students were suspended for throwing a party. What they are in trouble for is breaching the university's Code of Conduct.
It was a single photo, snapped by a neighbor, that got the party's hosts suspended from school for an entire semester.
"On the night of August 21st, we had a small get together with a few friends. We all invited a few people over," said Alec Hamilton, senior.
For the Carroll University upperclassmen, a return to school meant the opportunity to catch up with old friends. But what started off as a small get-together...
"Started to get a little out of hand, up to 20 people," Hamilton said.
It quickly became a problem.
Advertisement
The students admitted to being aware of gathering restrictions being limited to ten people but did not think it applied to them off-campus. The students appealed the decision, but that appeal was denied.
The three students tell FOX6 News that only they, the hosts of the party, were suspended. Their friends who attended were required to quarantine for two weeks, but are still allowed to take their classes this semester.
Information from Carroll University:
- To clarify, the students are being refunded 80% of their tuition, as is consistent with our refund policy for all students.
- Our conduct policy clearly states in the first paragraph that the rules apply both on and off campus. These rules have been online since the beginning of June.
- In addition to signing the conduct policy, all student-athletes were made aware of these policies by their coaches and were invited to a special town hall with the president to discuss.
- The university’s director of Student Conduct is meeting with Carroll students who attended the party. In addition to being quarantined for 14 days, they all will receive additional sanctions, including meeting with university officials, a documented warning, housing probation (for those who live on campus) and a notice that further parallel violations could/may result in a mandated move to virtual learning.