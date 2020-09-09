Carroll University defends suspension of students for hosting off-campus party

The president of Carroll University said the punishment fits the crime -- after three students were suspended from the fall semester for hosting an off-campus house party just days before classes started.

Cindy Gnadinger

"Our policies haven't changed -- they've been posted since June. So much so that other students who knew about the event contacted us to say students are doing things they aren't supposed to be doing," said Cindy Gnadinger, Carroll University President.

Those strong words came from the university president on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

"Some people think it's a little harsh, others think it's right on target," Gnadinger said.

Gnadinger stands behind the decision to uphold the semester-long suspension of three upperclassmen for hosting a party that she said violated the school's Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

"A party hosted by students near campus violated our physical distancing size limit and mask use policies," Gnadinger said.

A father of one of the suspended students spoke with FOX6 News. He said a single photo of the party does not appropriately show what was going on.

"They honestly were not aware that their policy extended to an off-campus private residence," said Steve Hoffman, father of one of the suspended students.

Hoffman said his son and his friends went as far as to contact the school's Office of Resident Life and Housing to see if they would be violating any rules for hosting the party. According to Hoffman, the university staff said as long as they followed county health codes, they were fine.

"In general, the university is just overstepping their boundaries and trying to regulate behavior of off-campus to a private individual," Hoffman said.

As the debate about what to do plays out, Hoffman said the university's actions were simply too harsh.

"They will have this stain on their record when they go to apply for jobs. The college really did not consider what was in the best interest of our students," Hoffman said.

Hoffman tells FOX6 News that the families of the three suspended students will be meeting about what to do next -- and what, if any, litigation needs to be taken against the university.