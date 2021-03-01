Carne Asada Fries: A comfort food dish without the dirty dishes

Bringing the flavors of the southwest to your air fryer. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a air fryer recipe for carne asada fries.

INGREDIENTS

8-12 oz Top Sirloin Steak

Frozen French fries

Shredded cheese or cotija cheese

Sour cream

Guacamole

Steak seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

Pre-heat air fryer to 360 degrees.

Dry Sirloin Steak with paper towel and season liberally with your favorite steak rub or our Southwest-style dry rub. Spray a small amount of cooking spray on both sides of steak.

Cook steak at 360° F steak setting for 4 minutes; flip steak; cook additional 4 minutes or until 130° F for medium-rare. Remove from tray and let rest for 10 minutes on foil-covered plate.

Wipe tray clean with a paper towel and add French fries. Cook at air fryer recommended setting, stopping halfway through to shake the basket.

Top French fries with shredded cheese. If using cotija cheese, wait until after step 8 to add cheese.

Dice Sirloin Steak into small pieces and place on top of cheese.

Cook for 30-60 seconds on air fry setting to melt cheese.

Remove from basket and add your favorite toppings.