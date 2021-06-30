Expand / Collapse search

Carbon monoxide in Milwaukee home, 9 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Nine people were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning, June 30 after a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding at a residence near 63rd and Stark in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. 

Authorities determined the source to be a gas-powered generator running outside of the house.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. 

