Carbon monoxide in Milwaukee home, 9 taken to hospital

Nine people were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning, June 30 after a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding at a residence near 63rd and Stark in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 6 a.m.

Authorities determined the source to be a gas-powered generator running outside of the house.

No additional details have been released.

