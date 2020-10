article

Police are investigating a car crash that led to tar being spilled on the roadway near N. 107th Street and W. Bradley Road around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a car ran a red light and crashed into a van that was hauling tar, causing the van to roll over and spill.

No injuries were reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android