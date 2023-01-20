Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam

After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside.

The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.

The video, released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, shows first responders in the water around the woman's car and climbing on top of it.

Sheriff's officials said at the time that the woman was the only person in the vehicle. She was conscious and breathing when she was pulled from the submerged vehicle by the fire department.

The northbound freeway was shut down at the ramp as a result. Roads were slick the night it happened due to a winter storm moving through.

Storyful contributed to this report.