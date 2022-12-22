Milwaukee car into pond near AmFam Field, female rescued

A female was rescued from a vehicle that spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard/Frederick Miller Way and into a small pond Thursday night, Dec. 22.

It happened around 10 p.m. near AmFam Field.

Sheriff's officials said the female was the only person in the vehicle. She was conscious and breathing when she was pulled from the submerged vehicle by the fire department.

The northbound freeway was shut down at the ramp as a result.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause is under investigation, but roads were slick Thursday night due to the winter storm moving through.

