Car crashes into house; medical examiner called

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to an accident near 60th and Melvina on Milwaukee's north side.

According to FOX6 crews at the scene, there is a car inside a house.

Currently, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department are on the scene of the accident.

FOX6 has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.

This is a developing story.