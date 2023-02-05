Car crashes into house; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to an accident near 60th and Melvina on Milwaukee's north side.
According to FOX6 crews at the scene, there is a car inside a house.
Currently, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department are on the scene of the accident.
FOX6 has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.
This is a developing story.