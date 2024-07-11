Car set on fire; Milwaukee owner victimized 2nd time in week

Four days after busting out her car window, teens are caught on camera setting a Milwaukee woman's car on fire.

"It’s terrifying, I feel so violated," said the woman. "I can’t understand how someone could be so evil."

FOX6 News is choosing to hide the Milwaukee woman's identity after a week of car chaos. Last week, she and others on the Lower East Side woke up to their windows busted. On Monday, she woke up to her car on fire.

"I can’t even describe to sit there and watch the car go up in flames," the woman said.

The woman told FOX6 News she woke up around 3 a.m. to the news that her car alarm was going off – and the car itself was engulfed in flames.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Because of the heat, the windows of my cars busted out," the woman said.

Not knowing what to think or how it happened, the woman said she went to her Ring video camera.

"That’s when I saw the two individuals walk up, have no care in the world, light the trash bags on fire," the woman said.

They threw it into her driver's seat. The woman said police caught the two 14-year-olds after they went back to watch the flames rise.

"They watched their destruction as if they were so proud about it," the woman said. "Just the lack of regard they had for anyone’s safety is one of the hardest things for me to process."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police told the woman at least one of the teens was a person of interest in a recent homicide.

Related article

"I’m just glad that they’re finally not roaming our neighborhood anymore," the woman said.