Car crashes into Twin Lakes Laundry; causes $50,000 in damage

Brief Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash into the Twin Lakes Laundry. The wreck caused over $50,000 in damage to the building. There were no injuries to the driver.



Twin Lakes firefighters were dispatched Monday morning, June 23, to Twin Lakes Laundry on South Lake Avenue after a car drove over a parking block and crashed into the building.

Crash into laundry

What we know:

The fire and rescue crews found a four-door sedan that had driven into the Twin Lakes Laundry. Crews said the owner of the vehicle had gotten out themselves. They were checked out by the crew and were evaluated by ambulance personnel. There was no need for treatment at the hospital.

Officials said the building had over $50,000 in damage, including multiple windows.

Crews removed the vehicle from the building with help from a towing company.

The area was blocked off for public safety.