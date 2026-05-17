Car crashes into school bus; Milwaukee man sentenced

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The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to the House of Correction after he pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. While racing another vehicle at speeds over 50 mph, Kalid Osman struck a school bus near 16th and Wilbur, causing it to flip. He was sentenced to 200 days with three days' time served.



A Milwaukee man, accused of crashing into a school bus and causing it to tip onto its side in February 2025, was sentenced to the House of Correction.

Kalid Osman, 23, was originally charged with one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 9, 2026.

On May 8, he was sentenced to 200 days in the House of Correction, with three days' time served. He also has to pay a $500 fine.

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The backstory:

Prosecutors said Osman admitted he was racing another car before he crashed into the bus.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, near 16th and Wilbur on Milwaukee's south side. According to a criminal complaint, the bus driver told police she was headed south on 16th Street when her bus was suddenly hit and it tipped over. The bus' windshield was shattered and had significant damage.

Bus crash near 16th and Wilbur, Milwaukee

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Court filings said police found a black Volkswagen with "severe front end damage" that was "consistent with a crash at speeds far higher" than the posted 25 mph speed limit. Data from the car's airbag control module determined it was driving 53 mph five seconds before impact and decelerated to 42 mph one second before impact.

Bus crash near 16th and Wilbur, Milwaukee

Osman identified himself as the driver, per the complaint. Prosecutors said Osman told police he was racing another car on Wilbur Avenue before the crash. He said he tried to brake, but hit the bus.

Both Osman and the bus driver were taken to a hospital. No kids were on the bus.