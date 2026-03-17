Car crashes into school bus; Milwaukee man reaches plea deal

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The Brief Kalid Osman pleaded guilty on March 17 to second-degree recklessly endangering safety for a February 2025 crash. While racing another vehicle at speeds over 50 mph, Osman struck a school bus near 16th and Wilbur, causing it to flip. Osman is scheduled for sentencing on May 8.



A Milwaukee man is accused of crashing into a school bus, causing it to tip onto its side in February 2025 reached a plea deal. Kalid Osman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 17, to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Osman is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

Crash into school bus

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Osman admitted he was racing another car before he crashed into the bus.

Bus crash near 16th and Wilbur, Milwaukee

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, near 16th and Wilbur on Milwaukee's south side. According to a criminal complaint, the bus driver told police she was headed south on 16th Street when her bus was suddenly hit and it tipped over. The bus' windshield was shattered and had significant damage.

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Court filings said police found a black Volkswagen with "severe front end damage" that was "consistent with a crash at speeds far higher" than the posted 25 mph speed limit. Data from the car's airbag control module determined it was driving 53 mph five seconds before impact and decelerated to 42 mph one second before impact.

Bus crash near 16th and Wilbur, Milwaukee

Osman identified himself as the driver, per the complaint. Prosecutors said Osman told police he was racing another car on Wilbur Avenue before the crash. He said he tried to brake, but hit the bus.

Both Osman and the bus driver were taken to a hospital. No kids were on the bus.