Car crashes into storefront near 44th and Lisbon in Milwaukee, woman arrested

Milwaukee police on Friday morning, Aug. 21 responded to the area of 44th and Lisbon after a vehicle crashed into a building. It happened shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. A 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to this incident.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a second suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7232.

