Car crashes into parked vehicles, tree; Milwaukee driver suspected of OWI

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for suspicion of OWI following a crash near 22nd and Burnham late on Friday, Nov. 11.

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. They say the driver lost control of her car – and collided with two parked vehicles and a tree. She had to be extricated from the vehicle – and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

There were three passengers in the vehicle -- a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, and an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. The 18-year-old, who had been sitting in the front passenger seat, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Car crashes into parked vehicles, tree near 22nd Burnham in Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.