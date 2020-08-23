Car crash leads to shots fired near Sherman and Burleigh

Police are investigating a car crash that led to shots fired near N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Burleigh Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23.

The suspect and victim were involved in a crash, according to police. The suspect fired several shots hitting two occupied vehicles, however, no one was injured.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.