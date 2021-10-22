Captured: Jose Deanda wanted for drug crimes in Wisconsin

article

Pleasant Prairie police captured Jose Deanda, one of Kenosha's most wanted, on Monday night, April 3.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that Deanda led officers on a pursuit, then a foot chase, where he was ultimately arrested on 87th Place just east of 32nd Avenue. Deanda was attempting to gain access to an apartment complex there. Deanda was also in possession of marijuana and cocaine, officials say.

To complement the numerous Kenosha drug warrants and his fresh charges, Deanda also has an extraditable warrant from the U.S. Marshals through the State of Virginia.

Deanda had numerous fake IDs and five phones on him. He has been on the run since 2018.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted profile (October 2021)

Federal authorities issued a warrant for 40-year-old Jose Deanda of Illinois in 2018. Deanda pleaded guilty to the crime of distributing heroin in Wisconsin.

Deanda was featured on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted in July 2018 – but he is still on the run.

Jose Deanda

"Obviously he needs to serve his time, the U.S. marshal on the case said. "He’s associated with Kenosha and northern Illinois."

Authorities say Deanda's criminal history is filled with weapons offenses and drug-related crimes. He also has connections in the states of California and Ohio.

"He was sentenced to ten years in prison," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals urge viewers to take a look at pictures of Deanda and call with any information on Deanda’s potential whereabouts.

They say he might have changed his hairstyle since the photos were taken.