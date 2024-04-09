Milwaukee Capitol Drive food truck ban; Common Council to vote

Is there an end in sight for the food truck ban on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee?

While the ban continues, the Milwaukee Common Council has a plan to help businesses.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said they're working on a plan for a "food truck zone" along Capitol Drive.

"This isn't a change of heart, this is a temporary ban," Westmoreland said. "There is now an ordinance in place that allows me to enact the new food truck zone, so until that is enacted, the ban will remain."

The ban took effect in March, prohibiting food trucks from parking on Capitol Drive from 76th Street west to the city limits.

But Westmoreland said it's all temporary. He said they hope to have the truck zone up and running as soon as June.

"It’s taking time, but again, we want to be able to have these food trucks spots pre-selected and them be their home so people know this is where they're going to be," Westmoreland said.

He said they're making structure and safety a top priority, all while also helping the local brick and mortar restaurants in the neighborhood.

"My job is to keep them there and help them thrive and at the same time help food trucks thrive too but in a safe place," he said.

People who live in that area, like Tina Grace, say a safe zone can help everyone.

"I dont think they should ban it," Grace said. "I think a designated spot will be fine as long as they can operate their business."

Westmoreland said they will begin to take registrations for this new designated spot starting mid-May.