CANCELED: The Black Keys to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 9

article

The Black Keys have canceled their stop at Fiserv forum, which was scheduled for Nov. 9, 2024.

The announcement was made on Saturday, May 25.

According to Fiserv Forum, no action is required for people to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Original post:

The Black Keys are coming to Milwaukee!

On Monday, April 1, The Black Keys announced their 'International Players Tour' in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out on April 5.

The 31-date run, produced by Live Nation, includes a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Head and The Heart will be joining the show as direct support.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Visit livenation and The Black Keys website for all details.