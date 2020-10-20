Campaigns hit the ground in Wisconsin as early voting gets underway

The presidential campaigns are hitting the ground in Wisconsin this week -- as in-person early voting got underway.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a virtual rally with supporters in Milwaukee -- and Ivanka Trump stumped in Franklin in the morning.

Ivanka Trump campaigns at the Polish Community Center in Franklin, Wis.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and advisor, made a campaign stop at industrial cutting knives manufacturer Kinetic on Tuesday. Afterward, she held a campaign event for nearly 100 supporters at the Police American Center nearby.

"Get your friends, your neighbors, bring the kids along. It's a great experience and vote for the president now until November 3," Ivanka Trump said.

Ivanka Trump was making the case for her father and his administration's policies for a second term -- talking about school choice, tax cuts, and agriculture -- which is suffering from low commodity prices and tariffs imposed by the president, who announced more bailout funding at a Wisconsin rally last month.

"You go back to January, this was the greatest economy in the history of this country with every single category and population achieving record-low unemployment and opportunity soaring for all," Ivanka Trump said.

But unemployment claims rose to historic numbers last week -- as pandemic-related layoffs continued. The president downplayed the virus that hospitalized him and killed 220,000 Americans. His daughter urged reopening the country is the path to reopening the economy.

"Our hospitals are prepared. Our doctors, our nurses, they know how to combat this much better than they did in February and March," Ivanka Trump said.

COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park

A field hospital was opening in the state last week -- but not patients have been admitted yet.

Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris held a virtual early voting rally Tuesday afternoon. It is also her birthday.

Democrats are urging for voters to have a plan to vote if they have not already -- as this election is a referendum on the Trump administration and its response to the pandemic.

"It is more than fair to say that Donald Trump has displayed reckless disregard for human life and there's just no denying that," Harris said.

Planks of the party's platform include expansion of the Affordable Care Act, protecting those with pre-existing conditions, and repairing an economy in shambles.

"We're looking at the fact that because of this public health pandemic, we're in the midst of a recession that's being compared to the Great Depression," Harris said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks before the launch of a train campaign tour at Cleveland Amtrak Station Sept. 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Joe Biden's economic plan would raise nearly $3.7 trillion over ten years through raising taxes on businesses and households making more than $400,000 a year.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Trump campaign chastised the Biden campaign for Harris holding a virtual rally -- instead of in-person events like the Trump campaign.