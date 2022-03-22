Expand / Collapse search

Camp Minikani: One of Wisconsin’s oldest, most talked about camps

Spring Break is here and parents if you’re looking for a fun ways for you kids to spend the week or the upcoming summer vacation

Brian is at Camp Minikani with a look at what’s cooking at their Spring Break Camp.

At YMCA Camp Minikani, your child has the opportunity to explore their interests and meet new friends in a safe space, away from outside pressures and their everyday routine. One way to do that is to be active and play. Brian is in Hubertus getting a taste of what camp is going to be like for your kids.

Between two natural lakes on 150 pristine acres, YMCA Camp Minikani is a place where campers canoe and swim

Camp Minikani is one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most talked about camps for kids – And they’re gearing up for another great summer of fun

Parents, if you’re looking for a fun way for you kids to spend their Spring Break or the upcoming summer vacation the YMCA is here to help

