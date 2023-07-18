West Bend hospital bathroom, hidden camera found, man arrested

article

A 45-year-old City of West Bend man was arrested Friday, July 14 for allegedly capturing unlawful images on a hidden camera mounted underneath a bathroom sink at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk.

The man, who was a Froedtert health support staff employee, admitted to investigators he has been placing the camera inside the same bathroom for the past several months and then saving some of the captured footage.

This case came to light on Friday afternoon after investigators with the City of West Bend Police Department uncovered information during an unrelated investigation and immediately communicated the information to investigators at the sheriff’s office.

Washington County investigators responded to the hospital and located the hidden camera underneath the sink. The bathroom in question is a public restroom, but mainly utilized by staff.

The man appeared in Washington County Circuit Court Monday, July 17 for a bail hearing.

The judge found probable cause that a felony was committed and set bond at $50,000 cash and ordered him to have no contact with Froedtert or any of their employees. The judge gave the state more time to file formal criminal charges. In Wisconsin, it is a felony to capture an image depicting nudity without the person’s consent.